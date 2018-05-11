A Bird watcher’s delight

Aathira Haridas By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Black-naped Oriole came all the way from China, a rare sighting that thrilled birders, while the Indian Golden Oriole flew to this patch from the Himalayas. The sighting of the rare Blue-bearded Bee-Eater further enthralled them. With a sighting of around 20 species of migratory birds and a presence of a total of 111 bird species, the birders are on a high. The pristine patch of land at Oduchuttapatuka Myristica Swamps could be the next best birding destination in Thiruvananthapuram.

This is one place where winged beauties of colourful plumage put up a show just for you.

As the migratory birds season ended, the region registered a good turn out of migratory forest birds. It may be recalled that this patch falls in the land earmarked as the proposed site for the Indian Medical Association’s bio-medical waste treatment plant. The designated site at Elavupalam near Palode is a wetland which is hemmed in by Eroor reserve forest on all three fronts.

The birds were documented as part of the three surveys conducted by the bird and nature lovers’ forum Warblers and Waders. The study led by bird and butterfly expert C Susanth implies the significance of protecting the forest land which is rich in biodiversity and is nothing short of a bird haven. When the district is losing many of its birding spots to the tyrannical march of civilisation, this area which buzzes with the cackle of birds needs to be protected.

The presence of 111 species of birds has left the birders astounded. “The fact that as many as 111 species can be spotted in that small patch is highly encouraging and signifies the rich bird-wealth here,” says Susanth.

“By April, the migratory bird season in Kerala comes to an end. We conducted three surveys in the months of February and March and noted that the region is home to myriad species of birds,” says Susanth. Different species of warblers and flycatchers were observed in the area, he added.

“However we could not undertake a survey during the peak season. If we had, then the number of migratory bird species spotted would be higher,” he said. The nesting of rather uncommon swift species Crested Tree Swift was also spotted here, the earlier nesting was seen at Arippa Ammayambalam pacha during 1990’s, he added. Apart from birds, the region is rich with several species of dragonflies.

The city has lost many prominent patches where migratory birds used to frequent owing to pollution, says Susanth. The birder recalls how Veli and Akkulam were some of the prime spots where migratory birds would arrive in hordes some thirty years back. “A lot has changed over the years and there has been a significant dip in the number of migratory birds,” he says.

In the outskirts of the city, some of the areas where the migratory birds could be seen are at Arippa, Ponmudi-Kallar, and Peppara. And now surveys reveal that Oduchuttupatuka figures as a prime spot for migratory forest birds as well.

The group plans to conduct more surveys and prepare a detailed report to the Forest Department. “A survey will be conducted during the monsoon season to document the presence of rare nocturnal birds like Srilankan Frogmouth, Forest Eagle Owl, Great-eared Nightjar and Brown Fish owl which are now under threat due to habitat loss,” he added.

When the habitats of most birds and animal species are under threat, the decision to set up a bio-medical waste treatment plant at a site which is bursting with wildlife is being condemned by nature enthusiasts.

These recent spotings further underline the need to preserve this eco-system.

Winged Wonders

The migratory birds observed include Greenish Leaf Warbler, Large-billed Leaf Warbler, Blyth’s Reed Warbler, Western crowned Leaf Warbler, Paradise Flycatcher, Brown Flycatcher, Brown-breasted Flycatcher, Blue-throated Flycatcher,

Rusty-tailed Flycatcher, Blue Chat, Blyth’s Starling, Indian Golden Oriole, Brown Shrike, Ashy Drongo, and Grey Wagtail. Drongo Cuckoo, Black-naped Oriole, Bar-winged Flycatcher Shrike, Banded Bay Cuckoo are the rare or rather uncommon birds observed here. As many as 3 nesting pairs of Malabar Trogon, rather uncommon forest bird, were also observed during the survey period. The nocturnal birds observed include Brown Hawk Owl, Barred Jungle Owlet, and Oriental Scops Owl.