A look into gender issues and rights

In an effort to sensitise the government and key stakeholders on issues connected with sexual orientation, gender identity, transgender, HIV and human rights, a workshop on gender and sexual minorities and rights was held in the city.

Published: 11th May 2018 10:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2018 02:36 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an effort to sensitise the government and key stakeholders on issues connected with sexual orientation, gender identity, transgender, HIV and human rights, a workshop on gender and sexual minorities and rights was held in the city.

Organised by the Queerythm LGBTQI community in association with Mumbai-based Humsafar Trust, it was inaugurated by Ashok Row Kavi, chairman, The Humsafar Trust. Ashok Row Kavi has approached the Supreme Court along with The Humsafar Trust to decriminalise same-sex relations.
While inaugurating the workshop, Ashok said the aim behind the Humsafar Trust was to empower LGBTQI communities to overcome the stigmatization resulting from the law.

Delivering the keynote address Women’s College assistant professor Shalin Varghese spoke about the plight faced by the transgender communities, especially the alienation that the members of the community face from their own families. Official handbook on sexual and gender minorities for local bodies, published by Centre for Development Studies, Thiruvananthapuram, was also distributed during the workshop. Councillor Binu IP and MN Parasuraman were felicitated.

“It’s really great that a workshop on gender and sexual minorities and rights is being conducted here. In Kerala, if the topic of sexual minorities turns up, it’s mostly constrained to transgender communities, but one forgets the fact that there are other sexual minorities apart from the transgender communities. Even they have their own right and it becomes equally important to provide them with their rights,” said Syama S Prabha, state project officer, TG cell and secretary, Queerythm.

The government has initiated various projects to empower sexual minorities and started a number of awareness programmes in view of safeguarding the rights of sexual minorities.
“As part of the awareness programmes, Kerala Government started providing classes to teachers, doctors and Kudumbashree members. The main aim is to spread awareness in the society through teachers, doctors and Kudumbashree members”, Prabha adds.

Queerythm, a city-based organisation working for the rights of sexual minorities is celebrating its first anniversary. The celebration will be held on Saturday and Sunday which includes Q-talk, Q-debate, Queer movie, cultural competition.

Prijith P K, president, Queerythm also highlighted some key issues during the workshop and said that, youngsters who are identified as homosexuals or transgender face severe alienation and discrimination at places where they study or work. This can only be changed by making the public understand that they are normal people.

