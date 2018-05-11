Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Busy Bee! Marwa spells her way to success

Marwa Sajjad is the second runner-up in the international finals of MaRRS Spelling Bee Competition

Published: 11th May 2018 10:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2018 02:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Learning the spellings of certain words may not be a task everybody enjoys, but city girl Marwa Sajjad, a student of the Christ Nagar International, thinks of it as an art.
A master in spelling out some of the most difficult words, Marwa recently became the second runner-up in the international finals of Spelling Bee Competition conducted by MaRRS International, wherein more than 300 students from all over India and the Middle East participated. She came first in the inter-school and the state-level after which she gained  entry into the international finals.

The Spell Bee competition is not just about spellings. It encourages systematic understanding of the language as well. For Marwa, the foundation was laid quite early itself. “I showed interest in it from the 1st grade itself.  My parents used to buy me books every time and I was able to learn new words. This time, I prepared for the competition by reading from Oxford dictionary. This helped me qualify for the international finals and then win a prize in it.”

There are different levels that need to be cleared to reach the finals. The competition starts at the school level and progresses to the national level through the inter-school and state-level competitions.
The first level is written followed by an oral round. Besides, there is a phonetics round where the words are shown in phonetic transcriptions and the contestant has to guess it.

This 10-year-old has secured 4th rank in internationals and 5th rank in nationals in 2017. In 2016, she secured 7th rank in the international finals. Her academic excellence is also evident from her winning zonal excellence medals in English, Science, Mathematics and Cyber Olympiads in all grades. She had also achieved international first rank in English Olympiad while studying in second grade. She also topped in NSTSC exam in the state.

Her excellence is not limited to academics but also in arts.  Marwa was adjudged overall champion in school arts festival for consecutively three years participating in public speaking, recitation, drawing, singing. She has also won prizes in story-telling and painting competitions.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

A look into gender issues and rights

‘Olam’ set to create ripples

A Bird watcher’s delight

IPL2018
Videos
Image used for representational purpose only
Why the long face? Horses remember human emotions: Scientists
Image used for representational purpose
U.S. 'net neutrality' rules to end
Gallery
The season is not just all about heat waves, soaring temperature or diseases. But summer gives us those moments which we cannot have in any other season. The ripen delicious mango, holiday plans, cool windy evenings and most importantly the chilled cool d
The story of Summer in pictures
Lucasfilm brought the biggest party in the galaxy to Hollywood on Thursday as rapt devotees gathered under the Millennium Falcon for the world premiere of the latest 'Star Wars' spin-off.
IN PICTURES | Solo: A Star Wars Story's premiere in Hollywood