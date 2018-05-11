Lakshmibai National College of Physical Education students shine in South Asian Federation junior athletic meet

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The students of the Lakshmibai National College of Physical Education (LNCPE) at Kariyavattom put up an excellent show in the SAF (South Asian Federation) junior athletic meet which just concluded in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

A statement from LNCPE said all five students of the institute who participated in the games won medals, in a proud moment for Kerala and the country. Of the five participants, three are Malayalis.

P S Saneesh of Kottayam, who won gold in the relay has been a student of LNCPE for the past two years.

Mohammed Faiz, hailing from Malappuram, won silver in the 110-metre hurdles. He was selected to the SAF games by winning a silver medal in the Junior Federation Cup. Abhinand Sundareshan of Wayanad won a bronze medal for the 1,500-metre track event. V Nishad Kumar Mohammed’s trainer while Joy Joseph is the trainer of Abhinand.

The other winners are S Lokesh and Kamalraj in the long jump and triple jump categories. Both are natives of Tamil Nadu. They are being trained under Romanian coach Bedros Bedrosian, the statement said.