Latvian tourist murder case: Accused brought for gathering evidence

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police special squad probing the Latvian tourist’s murder has hinted that there won’t be any more arrests. Calling the murder unplanned and impulsive, the police said the two men in custody were the only ones involved.

“It was not a case of revenge attack that required more people to plan and execute the crime. It was a spontaneous act and was carried out by the two who have been remanded in custody,” said one of the police officers.

Meanwhile, Umesh and Udayan, the duo from Panathura who have been arraigned as the first and second accused respectively, were brought to the crime scene for gathering evidence. The police claimed they have obtained some leads and evidence that are likely to be crucial during the prosecution. However, the undergarments and footwear of the murdered woman couldn’t be recovered.

The police were yet to get hold of the two vital pieces of evidence and were expecting to unearth them in the presence of the accused. “We got some and clues and are expecting to discover more crucial evidence in the coming days,” said Fort police assistant commissioner J K Dinil.

Meanwhile, the evidence collection passed off relatively peacefully. Sources said Umesh was seen shouting to the crowd gathered in the area that he had been framed by the police. “He said that he won’t own up to the crime come what may. That way, Umesh was suggesting that he was under police duress to confess to the crime,” sources said.

Case history

The victim was reportedly given some psychedelic drug by the culprits and brought to Panamuttom near Thiruvallam in a fibre boat. She was later strangled to death. Her decomposed body was discovered at Thiruvallam on April 20