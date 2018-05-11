Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

‘Olam’ set to create ripples

City’s first flea market will begin today at SAI Trivandrum Golf Club

Published: 11th May 2018 10:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2018 02:36 AM

The team behind ‘Olam’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A huge pinwheel and an installation celebrating the spirit of the city made an appearance at some of the prime locales in the city. A vibrant busking crew went around, enthralling people with their music. They were announcing the arrival of a market in the city. And the D-day has arrived. ‘Olam’ is here.

For two days, the city is in for an unparalleled extravaganza as the first flea market makes its presence felt. So gear up to walk through a labyrinthine of stalls, each exuding sights that can enthral you.
“Olam is a creatively curated open-air market packed with entertainment. It is celebrating the spirit of the city and the new trends. It is a platform which exposes these new trends to the city residents. Apart from vendors in the city, we have vendors arriving from Kochi and Bangalore for this fete,” said Anina Elizabeth Jacob, an illustrator with Toonz Media Networks.

Olam is an eclectic mix of everything that can cater to your senses, a venue packed with entertainment, the organisers add. So get ready to take home elegantly crafted dreamcatchers; cuddle some cute puppies and snap a picture with the fur babies; savour the Palestinian dessert ‘Knafeh’; rifle through the myriad stalls selling couture, handicrafts and decors; know what the ‘future’ holds for you through tarot cards and crystal balls; or get yourself inked! As many as 63 vendors have registered for the flea market with stalls dedicated to music, art, food, and couture.

The tickets are also available online, the organisers said. “We intend to launch another edition during Christmas,” she added. The two-day festival will start on Saturday at 4 pm and will be held till 11 pm at SAI Trivandrum Golf Club.

