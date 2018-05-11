Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

SWC adalat in full swing in Trivandrum

A 70-year-old woman, whose property was appropriated by her relative, was one of the petitioners who arrived at the State Women’s Commission adalat on Thursday.

11th May 2018

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 70-year-old woman, whose property was appropriated by her relative, was one of the petitioners who arrived at the State Women’s Commission adalat on Thursday.

According to the woman’s complaint, her nephew got the house and 10 cents of land transferred in the name of his daughter after making a fake promise to take care of her. “She was thrown out of the house and had to sleep on the footpath for a few days.

She is now living with her brother,” said one of the officers. Commission member E M Radha directed the officers concerned, including the Collector, to take steps to retrieve the property. The commission has promised her all help to get the property back.

A total of 110 cases were considered by the commission out of which 36 were settled. In all, 67 complaints are put up for consideration in the next adalat.

