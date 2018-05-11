Travancore State Bank Employees’ Association meet starts tomorrow

Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Published: 11th May 2018

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The 29th triennial conference of Travancore State Bank Employees’ Association (TSBEA) will be held at Rajadhani Auditorium and Gandhi Park on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. This is the first conference of the union after the merger of SBT with SBI.

Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala will inaugurate the conference on Saturday at 10 am. All India Bank Employees Association general secretary C H Venkatachalam will inaugurate the delegate session. TSBEA president Aniyan Mathew will preside over the function.

The procession of bank employees will start from Martyr’s Column at 4.45 pm. The public session will be inaugurated by Food and Civil Supplies Minister P Thilothaman at Gandhi Park later. Around 900 elected delegates will attend the two-day event.

