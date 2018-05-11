Trivandrum online sex racket case: Fugitive arrested

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Peroorkada police on Thursday arrested a 35-year-old-man, a fugitive in an online flesh trade case registered in connection with the Operation Big Daddy raid, in Thiruvananthapuram.

The accused has been identified as Pradeep Kumar G P of Thirumala and he was taken into custody from a house at Kuravankonam on Wednesday night following a tip-off about alleged immoral activities in the building.

The police handed over the accused to the State Cyber Crime police probing Operation Big Daddy cases. According to Cyber Crime officials, he had been on the run ever since a case was registered against him on May 26 in the wake of an operation carried out by the Crime Branch police officers led by IG S Sreejith. He was produced before the court and was remanded in judicial custody