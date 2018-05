By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The headless body of an unidentified middle-aged man was found on the railway track near Subrahmanya temple at Chackai here on Thursday.

The body was spotted around 10 am and the police suspect it to be a case of suicide. Primary inference is that the man, in the 50-60 age bracket, was run over by a train between 8.30 am and 10 am. A portion of the body and legs were discovered on either side of the track.

The severed head was found in a pit some distance from the body.