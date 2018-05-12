Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Peroorkada SI assaulted 19-yr-old for no reason: Family

Nemom  resident Geli said her grandson Sooraj was picked up by the SI from the residence of one of his acquaintances, Midhun, at Enikkara, for no reason.

Published: 12th May 2018 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2018 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The family of a 19-year-old on Friday demanded action against the Peroorkada SI who allegedly detained and assaulted him. Addressing a press meet, Nemom  resident Geli said her grandson Sooraj was picked up by the SI from the residence of one of his acquaintances, Midhun, at Enikkara, for no reason.

According to her, Sooraj had accompanied a friend on May 5 to visit Midhun, who was injured in an accident. When they were at Midhun’s residence, the police, led by the SI, came there and thrashed the boys without any provocation. Geli said Midhun had taken a bike on loan from his friend and failed to return it on time and the police came to the house on the basis of his friend’s complaint.

“The boys were all beaten up at the house and were then taken to Peroorkada station. The SI even hit them with a bike stump,” Geli said.

Sooraj’s mother Helen said she was not allowed to see her son for two days. “The police should have informed us about Sooraj being taken into custody. But they didn’t. We came to know about it after getting a call from a stranger,” she said, adding that Sooraj was released when the CI intervened. “He said Sooraj was free to go as there was no case against him.”

However, City Police Commissioner P Prakash said he had not received a complaint on the SI’s alleged action.

