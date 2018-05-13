Alleged assault of youth: Kerala Police deny charges

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after a family levelled an allegation against Peroorkada Sub-Inspector K L Sambath for allegedly assaulting a 19-year-old youth after taking him into custody, the police denied their involvement terming it a ploy to tarnish the police force.

On Friday, the family led by Geli, the grandmother of the assaulted youth, Sooraj, demanded action against the Peroorkada sub-inspector. She said Sooraj was picked up by the sub-inspector from the residence of one of his acquaintances, Midhun, at Enikkara for no reasons.

According to her, Sooraj accompanied another friend who had gone to Enikkara on May 5 to visit Midhun, who was injured in an accident.

When they were at Midhun’s residence, a police party led by the sub-inspector came to the place and without any provocation thrashed the boys.

Geli said Midhun had taken a bike on loan from his friend and failed to return it on time and the police came to the house on the basis of his friend’s complaint.

The boys were all beaten up in the house and were then taken to the police station.

“All the allegations are false. No such incident took place. In fact, they are grabbing this opportunity on the sidelines of the Varappuzha case. We did take three persons into custody based on a complaint. They were initially hesitant to get into the police vehicle. So we forced them to get inside. The rest of the story is fabricated,” said Stuart Keeler, Peroorkada CI.

City police Commissioner P Prakash said he would take action against the police officer only after receiving the complaint from the family. “I have not received any complaint so far. So, I can’t take any action based on news reports.Let the family lodge a complaint. We will look into the matter and will take action based on the veracity of the complaint,” Prakash said.