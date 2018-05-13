Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Innovation hub cries for visitors

There are very few visitors to the hub of Kerala State Science and Technology Museum despite having state-of-the art facilities

Published: 13th May 2018 10:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2018 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

Students at the innovation hub

By Akhilan J R
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite being recently upgraded with state-of-the art equipment,  including 3D printers to aid the participating innovators, the number of people, who regularly visit the Innovation Hub of Kerala State Science and Technology Museum (KSSTM),  Thiruvananthapuram, to make use of its facilities, is still in a single digit.

Since its inauguration in 2016 by the then Education Minister  P K Abdu Rabb, the Innovation Hub has had just over 250 membership holders.

The hub has now got a new 3D printer for crafting computer-designed parts for models built here. Creators can either utilize the modelling software to design the parts or just 3D-scan the part that is meant to be replicated. Last month, the hub introduced a laser cutting and etching machine that is designed to precisely cut structures like mechanical gears out of acrylic sheets. A tissue-culture lab has also been assembled to cater to the needs of biology enthusiasts.

The innovators are not restricted only to the use of available facilities. “We are ready to bring in the necessary equipment and machinery on request from the innovators, there is no doubt in that. In fact, we are looking forward to requests for equipment from our members”, said Cyril K Babu, scientific officer.
Commenting on the shortfall of participants, Arul Jerald Prakash, the director of KSSTM said, “Indian parents are delusional about their children’s education. They wrongly assume that marks translate to knowledge growth. The actual learning happens outside schools in non-conventional institutions like libraries, MOOCs and innovation hubs”.

The hub welcomes innovators from the age of 10. Along with children, retired scientists as old as 70 could also use the facilities. To use the amenities offered by the hub, one has to purchase a membership costing Rs 1,000. People holding this membership can use its services for one year.

The hub also conducts a 10-day ‘Creative Science Workshop’ for children every summer. This enriched course contains workshops on robotics, prototyping, artificial intelligence, astronomy, IOT (Internet of Things), electronics, aero-modelling, among others. “We also teach them to use Arduino microcontrollers. Once they learn to programme, they can use the microcontrollers to automate anything they want. Even if it is as complex as a remote-controlled Quad-copter that they want to build, they can now do it”, says Cyril.

Only last week, a team of participating students made a model using this microcontroller which automatically detects rain and draws the clothes-drying lines to under the rain shelter, he said.
Apart from fully operational physics, chemistry and biology laboratories, there are also spaces where students can dismantle and reassemble things and a section to build scientific toys from scrap materials in this hub.

The second floor of the hub has been converted into a library with abooks on science, engineering and programming.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Thiruvananthapuram Corporation to ink pact with IPE Global today

Our biggest achievement is that we are alive: Ashok Row Ravi

Former national coach Vimal Kumar visits Sports Hub

IPL2018
Videos
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma | Instagram
Virat Kohli 'uncomfortable' over scrutiny of personal life
Alia Bhatt | Instagram
Alia Bhatt’s summer ethnic trend
Gallery
Indian Coast Guard Ship Vikram, the offshore patrol vessel that is going to be based at New Mangalore Port was formally welcomed on Sunday, 13 May 2018. (EPS | Rajesh Shetty Ballalbagh)
Indian Coast Guard Ship Vikram welcomed at New Mangalore Port
Zohra Sehgal known as the oldest mother in Bollywood has even played Amitabh Bachchan's mother's role in Cheeni Kum. She has acted in movies like 'Cheeni Kum', 'K3G', 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' to name a few. (YouTube grab)
This Mother's Day remembering some of the iconic cine'maas'