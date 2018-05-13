Master the game of Scrabble

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Are you one of those enamoured by words. If words charm you, then Scrabble will too. This vacation, learn the art of the classic board game scrabble. A platform to master the board game is being offered as the Confederation of Residents Associations (CONFRA) ties hands with the Kerala Scrabble Club to introduce the game of word power to the children in the city.

This is your chance to learn how to build the words and earn high scores by playing high scoring letters in triple letter or triple word squares. The unique scrabble training session will be held on two days in the city.

“The game will help improve proficiency in the English language,” the CONFRA said in its statement. The training will be held at SNDP Hall at Jagathy on May 19 and 22.

The sessions will start at 10 in the morning and children of age ten and above can participate in the programme. Those who want to participate in the training programme should bring along the scrabble board as well. For more details contact 9447216912, 9447261253.