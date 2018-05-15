Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Great results for students in capital in ICSE, ISC exams

Schools in the city put up an impressive performance in the ICSE and ISC examinations conducted by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, New Delhi.

Published: 15th May 2018

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:Schools in the city put up an impressive performance in the ICSE and ISC examinations conducted by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, New Delhi. St Thomas Residential School, Mukkolakkal, led from the front as it bagged two ranks including the state-topper in the ICSE examination and a second rank at the state-level in the ISC examination.

While Sameera S Prakash secured the first rank in the state with 98.25 percent in the ICSE examination, Ashwin Arun came third at the state level. Lekshmi S Sunil of the same school came second in the state in the ISC examination. She also secured the third rank at the national level.

In a statement released here, St Thomas Residential School said, of the 133 students in the ISC science stream, 121 secured distinction and 11 secured first class. While 10 students secured 100 per cent in computer science, three students secured 100 percent in physics and chemistry, and one student secured 100 percent in biology and mathematics. Out of the 216 students at the ICSE level, 105 students secured above 90 per cent and 203 scored distinction.

Meanwhile, of the 160 ICSE students from Sarvodaya School, Nalanchira, 134  got a distinction and 26 students passed with first class. Of the 95 students who appeared for the ISC science stream from the school, 69 got distinction and 26 got first class.

In Christ Nagar Higher Secondary School, Kowdiar, of the 142 students in the ICSE examination, 134 got a distinction, while eight secured first class. In the case of ISC, out of 90 students, 63 got the distinction and 27 got first-class.

The other schools and students that presented an impressive performance in the ICSE examination were Gouri Prasad of Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Kunnumpuram, who came second and Vishaal Harry Panchavilayil of Loyola School and Rishikesh Panicker of Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, who shared the third rank at the state level.

