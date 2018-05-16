Let there be night, let there be art

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The night sky set the stage, the endless vista of space was their canvas and the light crafted stellar paintings. Glowing orbs of light, psychedelic patterns and human forms set against the pitch darkness of the night created magic in each frame.As Poovar was plunged in darkness, a group of shutterbugs milled about at the Poovar pozhi (sandbar), creating magnificent works of art using camera and lights. Light was the subject and tantalising forms and patterns of light were captured in each frame. The abstract is not limited to paintings, they proved with their photography skills.

FQ8 Trivandrum Club, the Trivandrum unit of the Kuwait-based photography club FotografiaQ8 (FQ8), was conducting it’s one of a kind night photography workshop. The endearing frames which captured light forms in all its glory were crafted as part of the long exposure ‘Steel Wool Photography and Light Painting’ workshop.

Long exposure photographic technique is used where light is used to draw, paint and craft patterns. The ethereally beautiful frames were captured by using the different tools and equipments the team constructed to create interesting patterns and abstract designs using light. “We created different types of equipment and tools to obtain each pattern. Much work went into creating these tools which can then be played around to get myriad patterns. Creativity has no bounds here and light painting holds immense potential,” said Kiran Mithra, one of the founders of the club in Kuwait.

After a session on familiarising the basics of photography, the participants were introduced to the enticing realm of night photography. The workshop was led by Kiran Mithra, Ram Thenmala and Mahendra Mohan. “Light painting is a domain where the possibilities are endless. You can be as creative as you want to be,” says Ram. The workshop which saw the participation of shutterbugs from different parts of Kerala went on till 4 in the morning. As many as 30 photography enthusiasts participated in the workshop.

“We are celebrating photography, exploring and experimenting with the different realms of photography.

Ours is a platform for those ardently passionate about photography and where the emphasis is laid on expending all the limits of photography. We intend to take photography to the people,” said Kiran.

