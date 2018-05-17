324 title deeds to be distributed in capital

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:The district-level celebration of the second anniversary of the LDF government will be inaugurated at the Green Field Satudium, Karyavattom, on Friday. Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran will inaugurate the celebrations in the evening which will be presided over by Deputy Speaker V Sasi. A cultural procession will be taken to the stadium from Kariyavattom.

The function will witness the distribution of 324 titledeeds to the beneficiaries apart from giving away the keys of the 1,431 houses constructed under the Life Mission project, the minister said in a statement.

As part of the celebrations, the district administration has organised an exhibition-cum-sale and a food festival titled ‘Anantha Vismayam’ from May 24 to 30, which will feature around 150 stalls of various departments. District Collector K Vasuki, attended the press meet.

Projects to be inaugurated during the anniversary fete period

Career development centre at the Neyyattikara Town Employment Exchange

Neyyar dam national fish seed farm development project (D3.44 crore) and Aquaculture training centre construction (D3.20 crore)

MCH Block construction at Thycaud Women and Children Hospital (D10 crore)

Chengal Thottikara Stadium (D19.50 lakh)

Perumkulam renovation (D50 lakh)

Keezhattoor smart village office

Agro service centre at Kilimanoor

New building for the ayurveda hospital at Kottambur near Malayinkeezhu

Kuttichal PHC building

Community hall at Kollayil grama panchayat near Parassala and Mekkolla stadium construction

Homoeo dispensary building at Pullampara near Vamanapuram