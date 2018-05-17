Meet the superstars!

By Express News Service

TIRUVANANTHAPURAM : It was a treat for young film lovers on Thursday to interact with popular young child artists at a ‘Meet the Artist’ session on the fourth day of International Children’s Film Festival of Kerala (ICFFK) at Kairali theatre.Speaking at Meet the Directors/Artist open forum, all child artists shared their movie experiences.

“Working in the movie Swanam was a total learning process for me. My director T Deepesh was always supportive and had lots of patience,” said Abhinand, the protagonist of the movie Swanam. Apart from Swanam, Abhinand has also acted in the movie Udaharanam Sujatha along with Manju Warrier. “Manju ma’am was very supportive and no one in the set felt that they were acting with such a great film actress. She was so down to earth,” he says.

T Deepesh the director of Swanam was also present at the open forum. While addressing the audience Deepesh said it felt great to be at the ICFFK. “As a director, I feel proud to see my movie getting screened in the festival,” he said.

Young Midhun had displayed excellent acting skills in Pacha, a movie which deals with water conservation. Midhun said once the shooting was over he had a total change of perspective on water management. “Earlier I used to be careless and waste water, now I have understood its importance,” he said.There was a brief question and answer session.

While answering one of the questions, director Deepesh said these children are not tomorrow’s superstars. “They have shown splendid acting skills, at par with the top stars. They are already the superstars of today,” he said. The session ended with a photo-op where the young viewers jostled for autographs and selfies.