Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Meet the superstars!

 It was a treat for young film lovers on Thursday to interact with popular young child artists at a ‘Meet the Artist’ session on the fourth day of International Children’s Film Festival

Published: 17th May 2018 10:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2018 03:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TIRUVANANTHAPURAM :  It was a treat for young film lovers on Thursday to interact with popular young child artists at a ‘Meet the Artist’ session on the fourth day of International Children’s Film Festival of Kerala (ICFFK) at Kairali theatre.Speaking at Meet the Directors/Artist open forum, all child artists shared their movie experiences.

“Working in the movie Swanam was a total learning process for me. My director T Deepesh was always supportive and had lots of patience,” said Abhinand, the protagonist of the movie Swanam. Apart from Swanam, Abhinand has also acted in the movie Udaharanam Sujatha along with Manju Warrier. “Manju ma’am was very supportive and no one in the set felt that they were acting with such a great film actress. She was so down to earth,” he says.   

T Deepesh the director of Swanam was also present at the open forum. While addressing the audience Deepesh said it felt great to be at the ICFFK. “As a director, I feel proud to see my movie getting screened in the festival,” he said.

Young Midhun had displayed excellent acting skills in Pacha, a movie which deals with water conservation. Midhun said once the shooting was over he had a total change of perspective on water management. “Earlier I used to be careless and waste water, now I have understood its importance,” he said.There was a brief question and answer session.

While answering one of the questions, director Deepesh said these children are not tomorrow’s superstars. “They have shown splendid acting skills, at par with the top stars. They are already the superstars of today,” he said. The session ended with a photo-op where the young viewers jostled for autographs and selfies.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

‘Absence of Presence’ at Alliance Francaise

Biometric attendance in all Kerala offices by October-end, says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Bookathon to spread the reading bug in Central Prison

IPL2018
Videos
A view of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence. It is here — a favoured royal playground since William the Conqueror built the first structure here in 1070 — that the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place. (Photo | AP)
Royal wedding rehearsal gets underway in Windsor
Representational image of European Union flag | AP
EU miffed with US for leaving Iran nuclear deal
Gallery
As people around the world are getting all excited about the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, here are 10 rules which the new member of the royal family has to abide by, no matter what! Meghan has to forget her American life and absorb her
Here are 10 normal things which Meghan Markle cannot do after the royal wedding
This year at Festival de Cannes Bollywood marked presence with its dynamic women in attendance.
Bollywood's woman power at the Cannes film festival 2018