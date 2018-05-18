A one-stop organic shop   

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

TIRUVANANTHAPURAM : At a time when organic products are very much in demand, a group of techies on the city are coming up with an all-purpose organic shop in the Technopark campus. This is the second shop started by techies, the first being ‘Krishipura’ at Pangapara which was started a year back.

“We have started a small farm with the help of techies and a few of our friends last year. Once we started selling the produce, it occurred to us why not start an organic shop. Though the market price differs, we have decided to fix it,” said Shiraz Ansari, CEO, Grid Designs Solutions.

Spread across 2,500 sq feet, six counters will be set up and will cater to all the needs of people. The counters will include pesticide-free fruits and vegetables, five types of milk including goat and buffalo milk, ‘nadan’ egg, fish, meat, branded organic cereals, flour, rice powder, chilli powder from Kudumbashree units, branded organic baby food and baby care products. Besides, fresh ammonia-free meat will be made available in these shops. “We have decided to sell packaged meat which is ready to cook. Even snacks made in pure coconut oil will be made available,” Shiraz added.

A counter as part of the organic shop will also display and sell products like paintings, purse and bags made exclusively by Technopark employees. Techies can bring in and showcase their products at the counter and selected products will be showcased for a time period. Details of the product and the person will be shared with the customers who are interested. A barcode will be attached to the product thereby allowing the customers to know the name of the farm from where the product has been sourced.

Fruits and vegetables will also be sent to Kerala Agricultural University to check the presence of banned fertilisers. Free organic classes by teachers from KAU will also be arranged. A counter will also be set up where the products such as umbrellas, paper-seed pen and bags made by differently-abled persons will be sold.