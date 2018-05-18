Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

A one-stop organic shop   

The all-purpose organic shop, which will start functioning from June, will have pesticide-free 
fruits and vegetables, milk, eggs, cereals and baby products, among other things 

Published: 18th May 2018 09:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2018 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

The building where the organic shop will be set up

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

TIRUVANANTHAPURAM : At a time when organic products are very much in demand, a group of techies on the city are coming up with an all-purpose organic shop in the Technopark campus. This is the second shop started by techies, the first being ‘Krishipura’ at Pangapara which was started a year back. 
“We have started a small farm with the help of techies and a few of our friends last year. Once we started selling the produce, it occurred to us why not start an organic shop. Though the market price differs, we have decided to fix it,” said Shiraz Ansari, CEO, Grid Designs Solutions.

Spread across 2,500 sq feet, six counters will be set up and will cater to all the needs of people. The counters will include pesticide-free fruits and vegetables, five types of milk including goat and buffalo milk, ‘nadan’ egg, fish, meat, branded organic cereals, flour, rice powder, chilli powder from Kudumbashree units, branded organic baby food and baby care products. Besides, fresh ammonia-free meat will be made available in these shops. “We have decided to sell packaged meat which is ready to cook.  Even snacks made in pure coconut oil will be made available,” Shiraz added.

A counter as part of the organic shop will also display and sell products like paintings, purse and bags made exclusively by Technopark employees. Techies can bring in and showcase their products at the counter and selected products will be showcased for a time period. Details of the product and the person will be shared with the customers who are interested.  A barcode will be attached to the product thereby allowing the customers to know the name of the farm from where the product has been sourced. 

Fruits and vegetables will also be sent to Kerala Agricultural University to check the presence of banned fertilisers.  Free organic classes by teachers from KAU will also be arranged. A counter will also be set up where the products such as umbrellas, paper-seed pen and bags made by differently-abled persons will be sold. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

College bus rams into KSRTC bus near Aryanad, 36 injured

Government has plans to launch school and touring talkies, says Minister AK Balan

Kerala’s achievements under LDF rule unparallelled: Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran

IPL2018
Videos
Model Heidi Klum poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR, Cinema Against AIDS, benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 71st international Cannes film festival | AP
Stars put Weinstein scandal in past at Cannes amfAR gala
US President Donald Trump (File photo | AP)
Donald Trump donates his quarter salary to war veterans
Gallery
As people around the world are getting all excited about the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, here are 10 rules which the new member of the royal family has to abide by, no matter what! Meghan has to forget her American life and absorb her
Here are 10 normal things which Meghan Markle cannot do after the royal wedding
This year at Festival de Cannes Bollywood marked presence with its dynamic women in attendance.
Bollywood's woman power at the Cannes film festival 2018