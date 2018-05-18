‘Absence of Presence’ at Alliance Francaise

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Alliance Française de Trivandrum is organising “Absence of Presence,” an exhibition of visual installations by Blodsow VS. The exhibition will be held at the Art Gallery, Alliance Française de Trivandrum, from Saturday till June 2. François Grosjean will open the exhibition on Saturday at 5.30 pm. It will be followed by a performance by the band Karnatriix.

“The most urgent crisis that we face today, is not that the notion of democracy is under threat, but that we remain mute spectators. Hate rhetoric, communal and caste politics and aggressive market forces dominate our landscape. Can the artist then, remain a bystander?” AFT said in a statement here.

“Absence of Presence seeks to address the need to be present in such a scenario and to question. Through images influenced by Barbara Kruger and Keith Arnatt, and their techniques of using bold phrases on images, the series explores the truth that every voice that remains silent, spells the death of a pluralistic secular society and of the soul of its inhabitants,” the statement adds.

“The need of the hour is to shake off our lackadaisical attitude and to react. We cannot build cages and remain trapped in them, feigning ignorance of the chaos around and within,” it said.

Entry to the exhibition is free. For more information, please contact:

culture.trivandrum@afindia.org Call: 0471 2320666, 6578808