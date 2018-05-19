Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

College bus rams into KSRTC bus near Aryanad, 36 injured

A bus of Lourdes Matha Engineering College lost control while negotiating a sharp turn and collided with a Nedumangad-bound KSRTC bus from Kattakada head-on.

Published: 19th May 2018 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2018 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:At least 36 bus passengers were injured after a college bus rammed a KSRTC bus at Aryanad on Friday. However, none was seriously injured.The Aryanad police, which registered a case in the incident, said the accident took place around 8.30 am at Kunnunada near Aryanad when a bus of Lourdes Matha Engineering College lost control while negotiating a sharp turn and collided with a Nedumangad-bound KSRTC bus from Kattakada head-on.

The immediate assistance of locals prevented serious casualties and they took the injured to the Government Hospital in Nedumangad.The four passengers who were administered first aid treatment were discharged later. Of the 36 passengers injured, 27 were on the KSRTC bus while nine were on the college bus. The two buses were seized by the police for further legal proceedings.

Meanwhile, 25 people suffered minor injuries as two KSRTC buses collided at Parakkulam in Kottiyam on Friday morning. The injured were shifted to a nearby private hospital. The mishap occurred when a Superfast bound for Thiruvananthapuram lost control while negotiating a curve and hit a Fast Passenger. A slippery road due to rains and the absence of a road divider has made the stretch accident-prone, said local residents.

