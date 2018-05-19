Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Government has plans to launch school and touring talkies, says Minister AK Balan

Children’s film festival will take kids to new heights of film appreciation, he says.

Published: 19th May 2018 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2018 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

The road leading to Kairali Theatre sees heavy rush for ICFFK on Friday | B P Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:The International Children’s Film Festival of Kerala (ICFFK) offers an opportunity for children to study the technical aspects of film-making, said Cultural Affairs Minister A K Balan. “The festival will take the children to new heights of film appreciation,” he said while interacting with festival delegates here on Friday.

“Since IFFK or other similar festivals do not allow the entry of children, this festival gains relevance. The government also plans to launch programmes like school talkies, touring talkies and mobile theatre,” he said.Kerala State Chalachitra Academy secretary Mahesh Panju, Kerala State Council for Child Welfare general secretary S P Deepak, treasurer G Radhakrishnan and organising committee member Azheekodan Chandran attended the function. Actor Madhupal exhorted parents to let children live and grow with their innocence. Parents and other elders should not unnecessarily thrust themselves on children’s lives, he said in an interaction at the ICFFK.

“A good film does not end in the theatre. It will remain with the audience even after they leave the theatre,” he said. The actor said a big effort is to be taken in the curation of a film festival for children.
Noted poet and lyricist Poovachal Khader said the state has a tradition of children’s literature, but not in children’s cinema.

Film festivals have a role in developing a new film culture. The ICFFK opens up a new world of information and entertainment for the children, he said. The first-ever children’s film festival will get recorded in the annals of the state’s film history, opined actor and director Santhosh Souparnika.
He hoped that the festival will help in developing a new film culture in the state. The oottupura run by the Child Welfare Council is providing food to more than 1,000 children a day. Of this, around 300 are from other districts.  The food is cooked on the premises of Swathi Thirunal College of Music.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

College bus rams into KSRTC bus near Aryanad, 36 injured

Kerala’s achievements under LDF rule unparallelled: Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran

Handcuffs

Thief posing as rights activist lands in police net in Thiruvananthapuram

IPL2018
Videos
Model Heidi Klum poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR, Cinema Against AIDS, benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 71st international Cannes film festival | AP
Stars put Weinstein scandal in past at Cannes amfAR gala
US President Donald Trump (File photo | AP)
Donald Trump donates his quarter salary to war veterans
Gallery
As people around the world are getting all excited about the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, here are 10 rules which the new member of the royal family has to abide by, no matter what! Meghan has to forget her American life and absorb her
Here are 10 normal things which Meghan Markle cannot do after the royal wedding
This year at Festival de Cannes Bollywood marked presence with its dynamic women in attendance.
Bollywood's woman power at the Cannes film festival 2018