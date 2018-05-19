Government has plans to launch school and touring talkies, says Minister AK Balan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:The International Children’s Film Festival of Kerala (ICFFK) offers an opportunity for children to study the technical aspects of film-making, said Cultural Affairs Minister A K Balan. “The festival will take the children to new heights of film appreciation,” he said while interacting with festival delegates here on Friday.

“Since IFFK or other similar festivals do not allow the entry of children, this festival gains relevance. The government also plans to launch programmes like school talkies, touring talkies and mobile theatre,” he said.Kerala State Chalachitra Academy secretary Mahesh Panju, Kerala State Council for Child Welfare general secretary S P Deepak, treasurer G Radhakrishnan and organising committee member Azheekodan Chandran attended the function. Actor Madhupal exhorted parents to let children live and grow with their innocence. Parents and other elders should not unnecessarily thrust themselves on children’s lives, he said in an interaction at the ICFFK.

“A good film does not end in the theatre. It will remain with the audience even after they leave the theatre,” he said. The actor said a big effort is to be taken in the curation of a film festival for children.

Noted poet and lyricist Poovachal Khader said the state has a tradition of children’s literature, but not in children’s cinema.

Film festivals have a role in developing a new film culture. The ICFFK opens up a new world of information and entertainment for the children, he said. The first-ever children’s film festival will get recorded in the annals of the state’s film history, opined actor and director Santhosh Souparnika.

He hoped that the festival will help in developing a new film culture in the state. The oottupura run by the Child Welfare Council is providing food to more than 1,000 children a day. Of this, around 300 are from other districts. The food is cooked on the premises of Swathi Thirunal College of Music.