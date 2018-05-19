ICFFK: A Block Buster

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

TIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The capital city wore an aura of excitement for the past five days with cherubic and enthusiastic kids arriving in hordes to attend the first-ever International Children’s Film Festival of Kerala. Thiruvananthapuram, which already boasts of successful conduct of many festivals, added a feather to its cap with the ICFFK turning out to be a blockbuster. While providing the children with a fresh and enlightening experience, the ICFFK also turned a platform for them to make friendships and interact with eminent personalities in the film field.

For many kids, it was the oppurtunity to meet people that thrilled them more than the cinema. “It was fun, entertainment and information. We can’t forget these days. We want to thank the government for giving us an opportunity to watch good cinema and meet new people”, said Sahal, a class 10 student, who is an inmate of Government Children’s Home, Thrissur. Though the festival was organised as an experiment, the response was beyond expectations. It helped that the fest was conducted during summer vacations.

Amidst all the celebratory mood, there were some children who were very serious about cinema. “Though we often see films in TV channels, watching them on a big screen is an enthralling experience. Films like ‘My Dear Kuttichathan’ is still a visual extravaganza for us. Similarly, several world-class films prompt us to think about filmmaking as a career option,” said Vandana, a class 8 student of Christ Nagar High School, Kowdiar.

Besides, the fest also provided the children with an opportunity to showcase their talent.

According to the festival organisers, the summer vacation was well-spent by the children who attended the festival. “The participation was huge though it was a maiden festival. In fact, the children’s excitement was also a positive indicator. The children from tribals settlements in the state had a great experience, watching films for the first time.

That itself is a success. From next year, an international jury consisting of children is planned. Awards for the best films are also planned for next year”, said S P Deepak, general secretary, Kerala State Council for Child Welfare. The week-long screen festival organised by the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare has 140 screenings at five theatres. The festival will conclude on Sunday. Various filmmakers and actors arrived at the venue.

‘Soliloquy’ draws attention

Among the short films screened at the festival, the one which caught the attention of viewers and jury alike was ‘Soliloquy’. The five-minute Malayalam short film was directed by Nissar Ibrahim, an NRI based in Dubai. The silent film evoked good response after its premiere screening in the country last Wednesday. Ibrahim, who is also a painting artist, told Express that the film depicts the broken relationships in a nuclear family living in an urban area like Dubai. “ Only three characters are there in my film. A father, mother and their six-year-old son. The film runs on the perspective of the child which gives a message to all,” Ibrahim said.

Though the film premiered in the country, it has won 12 awards in UAE for the best short film. The artists in the film, Master Shayan, Ashraf Kiralu and Sreebala are also residents of Dubai. Apart from his painting works, he had earlier worked in mainstream films as an art director. He also hopes to foray into the mainstream films soon. His first short film ‘Aro Oral’ also gained popularity on Youtube.