Kerala’s achievements under LDF rule unparallelled: Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran

As many as 45,000 new classrooms were built apart from new buildings for the government schools during this period and this is for the first time in the history of the state, he said.

Kerala Minister for Devaswom and Tourism Kadakampally Surendran | Facebook

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Minister for Devaswom and Tourism Kadakampally Surendran on Friday said the state could achieve unparalleled achievements in the first two years of the LDF Government.

Speaking after inaugurating the district-level inauguration of the second anniversary celebrations of the government, he said the state government has spent crores of rupees in the public education sector with the view of raising the standards of education being imparted to the children of the common man.

As many as 45,000 new classrooms were built apart from new buildings for the government schools during this period and this is for the first time in the history of the state this much money is being spent on public education, he said. The minister also lauded the health sector in the state by comparing the health services on offer with the health sector in the developed countries.

Taking note of the shortcomings in the sector, the state government has implemented projects like Aardram and the state could convert 16 Primary Health Centres as Family Health Centres and raised the standard of the government hospitals as part of the project, he said

He also said the state government completed work of 4,181 houses under the Life Mission project. The renovation, rejuvenation and recharging of the water sources under the Haritha Keralam project was also a major achievement of the state government, the minister said.

Deputy Speaker V Sasi who presided over the function said the development projects of the state government have clear vision and the state government has been giving more focus to health, education, housing and agriculture. By giving thrust to these sector, the government is aiming at comprehensive development of the state, he said.The function also witnessed the distribution of the keys of houses constructed under the Life Mission project.

45,000
New classrooms built apart from new buildings for government schools

4,181
Houses constructed for the homeless under the Life Mission project

