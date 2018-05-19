Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Thief posing as rights activist lands in police net in Thiruvananthapuram

On interrogation, he confessed that he used to distribute notices in trains in the daytime and commit robberies in night stealing the valuables of passengers.

Published: 19th May 2018 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2018 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs

Image used for representational purpose | File Photo

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:A 50-year-old man was arrested on Friday for allegedly posing as a human rights-cum environmental activist and committing theft on trains and buses in the district.

The arrested has been identified as Suresh Babu, son of Vasudevan, Sasthakonam Muriyil, a native of Pathanapuram in Kollam. He was taken into custody on Friday morning from Perunguzhi railway station premises in the district when he tried to escape with the booty on seeing the police.

On interrogation, he confessed that he used to distribute notices in trains in the daytime and commit robberies in night stealing the valuables of passengers.He had committed as many as six thefts, including stealing smartphones, tabs, wallets and other valuables from passengers this month, the police said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

College bus rams into KSRTC bus near Aryanad, 36 injured

Government has plans to launch school and touring talkies, says Minister AK Balan

Kerala’s achievements under LDF rule unparallelled: Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran

IPL2018
Videos
Model Heidi Klum poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR, Cinema Against AIDS, benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 71st international Cannes film festival | AP
Stars put Weinstein scandal in past at Cannes amfAR gala
US President Donald Trump (File photo | AP)
Donald Trump donates his quarter salary to war veterans
Gallery
As people around the world are getting all excited about the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, here are 10 rules which the new member of the royal family has to abide by, no matter what! Meghan has to forget her American life and absorb her
Here are 10 normal things which Meghan Markle cannot do after the royal wedding
This year at Festival de Cannes Bollywood marked presence with its dynamic women in attendance.
Bollywood's woman power at the Cannes film festival 2018