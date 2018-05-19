Thief posing as rights activist lands in police net in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:A 50-year-old man was arrested on Friday for allegedly posing as a human rights-cum environmental activist and committing theft on trains and buses in the district.

The arrested has been identified as Suresh Babu, son of Vasudevan, Sasthakonam Muriyil, a native of Pathanapuram in Kollam. He was taken into custody on Friday morning from Perunguzhi railway station premises in the district when he tried to escape with the booty on seeing the police.

On interrogation, he confessed that he used to distribute notices in trains in the daytime and commit robberies in night stealing the valuables of passengers.He had committed as many as six thefts, including stealing smartphones, tabs, wallets and other valuables from passengers this month, the police said.