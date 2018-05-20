Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

C Kesavan stamp to be released by Governor P Sathasivam

Cultural Affairs Minister A K Balan will  receive the stamp at the function organised by the Cultural Department in association with C Kesavan Foundation.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM :   Governor P Sathasivam will release C Kesavan commemorative postage stamp at  the Mascot Hotel here on May 23. Cultural Affairs Minister A K Balan will  receive the stamp at the function organised by the Cultural Department in association with C Kesavan Foundation.

Public Works Minister G Sudhakaran will be the keynote speaker while Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala will deliver the special address.  Chief PMG Sharda Sampath, PRD director Subhash T V and C Kesavan Foundation secretary Hashim Rajan will also speak.

