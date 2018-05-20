Minister J Mercykutty Amma allays fear about harbour dredging

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government will take necessary steps in a time-bound manner to ensure the safety of the fishermen at Muthalapozhi harbour, said Fisheries and Harbour Engineering Minister J Mercykutty Amma.She was addressing a meeting of various NGOs and government officials to discuss the safety steps to be taken at the harbour.

The meeting was convened on the basis of the complaints received by the minister from various NGOs that had raised apprehensions about the safety projects being implemented at the harbour. The minister sought the cooperation of the public in completing the projects which will make fishing accident-free.

She also pointed out that Muthalapozhi harbour can be made safe only by removing the rocks and sediments. Though several tenders were floated and contracts signed with contractors in the past to remove the rocks and silt, they couldn’t complete it successfully. “That was when the Adani Group came forward with a plan to renovate the harbour,” she said.

Adani Group has employed the biggest dredger in the country to clear the sea bed. In return, they will be allowed to use the harbour to transport rocks needed for Vizhinjam Port project. Minister also promised that Adani Group will repair the roads that suffered damage due to transportation of rocks.

Once the needs of the group are met, the wharf will be handed over to the Fisheries Department for public use, she said. Deputy Speaker V Sasi, officials of the Fisheries and Harbour Engineering Departments, Adani Group officials, Perumathura Jamaath office bearers and trade union leaders took part in the meeting.