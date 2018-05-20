Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Minister J Mercykutty Amma allays fear about harbour dredging

The meeting was convened on the basis of the complaints received by the minister from various NGOs that had raised apprehensions about the safety projects being implemented at the harbour.

Published: 20th May 2018 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2018 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government will take necessary steps in a time-bound manner to ensure the safety of the fishermen at Muthalapozhi harbour, said Fisheries and Harbour Engineering Minister J Mercykutty Amma.She was addressing a meeting of various NGOs and government officials to discuss the safety steps to be taken at the harbour. 

The meeting was convened on the basis of the complaints received by the minister from various NGOs that had raised apprehensions about the safety projects being implemented at the harbour. The minister sought the cooperation of the public in completing the projects which will make fishing accident-free.
She also pointed out that Muthalapozhi harbour can be made safe only by removing the rocks and sediments. Though several tenders were floated and contracts signed with contractors in the past to remove the rocks and silt, they couldn’t complete it successfully. “That was when the Adani Group came forward with a plan to renovate the harbour,” she said.

Adani Group has employed the biggest dredger in the country to clear the sea bed. In return, they will be allowed to use the harbour to transport rocks needed for Vizhinjam Port project. Minister also promised that Adani Group will repair the roads that suffered damage due to transportation of rocks. 

Once the needs of the group are met, the wharf will be handed over to the Fisheries Department for public use, she said. Deputy Speaker V Sasi, officials of the Fisheries and Harbour Engineering Departments, Adani Group officials, Perumathura Jamaath office bearers and trade union leaders took part in the meeting.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Muthalapozhi harbour J Mercykutty Amma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

C Kesavan stamp to be released by Governor P Sathasivam

College bus rams into KSRTC bus near Aryanad, 36 injured

Government has plans to launch school and touring talkies, says Minister AK Balan

IPL2018
Videos
B S Yeddyurappa. | Express Photo Services
CM BS Yeddyurappa resigns ahead of Floor Test
A screengrab of the first look of 'Veeramahadevi'. | Twitter
Sunny Leone as Warrior | First LOOK of “Veermahadevi”
Gallery
Former CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah meets congress leaders after Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa announces his resignation before the floor test at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo: EPS)
Following BS Yeddyurappa's resignation, Congress-JD(S) celebrate
Finally, the wait is over! Prince Harry married Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel, Windsor as millions watched them making lifelong promises to be with each other in good and bad times. IN PIC: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave after their wedding c
A look at who attended the royal wedding of Duke and Duchess of Sussex