Sounds like a winner!

Lakshmi Lal, a Class 10 student, has made a short film Noise that deals with noise pollution

Published: 20th May 2018 09:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2018 01:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The raucous racket was closing in on her. The girl slams her ears shut, and breaks into a run, away from the din of the city. There is silence and as the girl opens her ears, she is welcomed by the mellifluous notes of nature. A poignant moment in the short film Noise, this scene captures with perfection the cacophony and noise that seeps into our lives and the need to put a curb on the rising levels of noise pollution. 

And basking in the glory of having crafted a movie themed on a topic that is still not discussed is Lakshmi Lal, a tenth-standard student of Mary Nilayam Senior Secondary School.“Unlike other kinds of pollution, noise pollution affects us in real time as its effects are imminent. At times it becomes intolerable and needs to be controlled. Through my film I wish to convey this message to the audience,” said an elated Lakshmi, enthusiastic of being able to screen her debut attempt in the International Children’s Film Festival of Kerala (ICFFK).

At the tender age of 11, Lakshmi donned the role of a director and an actor. The short was part of the 18 short films produced by the school. The series called ‘Nurturing Nature’ was produced to mark the Environment Day celebrations in the school. Lakshmi joyfully adds that all support was received from the teachers for her artistic pursuits. The shooting was done on the school premises and completed in a short span of three days. “It was a great experience for me, doing both acting and direction,” she said. Her film Noise, earned accolades from several quarters when it was the lone entry to be chosen to be screened from the Nurturing Nature series at the recently-concluded ICFFK and IDSFFK.

Lakshmi is, however, concentrating on her studies, having set her eyes on cracking the prestigious civil services exam. “My ambition is to become an I A S officer,” says the young director. “Being part of the ICFFK has opened new frontiers to children like me. ICFFK is a great platform for children to watch movies and get more ideas. I watched some of the films which were screened here and it has helped me a great deal. Compared to those movies, my film is nothing. If I get one more opportunity I will definitely show my talent,” says an optimistic Lakshmi.

