The tale of a little god

By Express News Service

TIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The story of Kunju Daivam revolves around a young boy called Joseph whose prayers start becoming a reality, and how his unreasonable invocations had a heavy toll on the people around him. The movie is directed by Jeo Baby and stars Adish Praveen, Joju George, Reina Maria and Sidharth Siva.

The movie started getting attention when its protagonist Adish Praveen bagged the National Award for the Best Child Actor last year. It is Jeo Baby’s second project in Malayalam and his first movie as a director was 2 Penkuttikal. This amazing tale of innocence Kunju Daivam tells the story of a spirited boy and his little world full of miracles.

Everyone associated with the movie is on cloud nine. In a first for an Indian film, Kunju Daivam won two prestigious Remi awards at the 51st World Fest-Houston International Film Festival. One award was in the category for Best Foreign Language movie, and the second one was a Special Jury Award for the director.

The last day of ongoing International Children’s Film Festival (ICFFK) saw the screen of Kunju Daivam to a packed house. “It is a wonderful movie which conveys an important social message. I laughed and also cried watching the innocence of the little boy on screen, ” said Amritha C K, a public relation officer who saw the screening of Kunju Daivam.

“I am very happy to screen my movie at ICFFK. It is a great platform and I am sure that everyone must have enjoyed coming here,” says Jeo Baby. Kunju Daivam team is now all set for the Busan International Kids and Youth Film Festival in South Korea.