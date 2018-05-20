Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

The tale of a little god

The story of Kunju Daivam revolves around a young boy called Joseph whose prayers start becoming a reality, and how his unreasonable invocations had a heavy toll on the

Published: 20th May 2018 09:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2018 01:34 AM   |  A+A-

The crew of Kunju Daivam, which was screened at ICFFK

By Express News Service

TIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The story of Kunju Daivam revolves around a young boy called Joseph whose prayers start becoming a reality, and how his unreasonable invocations had a heavy toll on the people around him. The movie is directed by Jeo Baby and stars Adish Praveen, Joju George, Reina Maria and Sidharth Siva.

The movie started getting attention when its protagonist Adish Praveen bagged the National Award for the Best Child Actor last year. It is Jeo Baby’s second project in Malayalam and his first movie as a director was 2 Penkuttikal. This amazing tale of innocence Kunju Daivam tells the story of a spirited boy and his little world full of miracles.  

Everyone associated with the movie is on cloud nine. In a first for an Indian film, Kunju Daivam won two prestigious Remi awards at the 51st World Fest-Houston International Film Festival. One award was in the category for Best Foreign Language movie, and the second one was a Special Jury Award for the director. 
The last day of ongoing International Children’s Film Festival (ICFFK) saw the screen of Kunju Daivam to a packed house. “It is a wonderful movie which conveys an important social message. I laughed and also cried watching the innocence of the little boy on screen, ” said Amritha C K, a public relation officer who saw the screening of Kunju Daivam. 

“I am very happy to screen my movie at ICFFK. It is a great  platform and I am sure that everyone must have enjoyed coming here,” says Jeo Baby. Kunju Daivam team is now all set for the Busan International Kids and Youth Film Festival in South Korea.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Soccer-loving city kids learn to bend it the Dutch style

SAT’s major OT to reopen in 10 days

Minister orders probe into flawed blood test at MCH

IPL2018
Videos
Director Hirokazu Kore-eda holds the Palme d'Or for the film 'Shoplifters' following the awards ceremony at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. (AP Photo)
Japan wins Cannes top prize with 'Shoplifters'
ROYAL LOVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gazed into each other's eyes and pledged their lifelong love on Saturday as they married in front of hundreds of royals, celebrities and friends at St. George's Chapel and millions of TV viewers around the world. Here are 20 unmissable moments from their nuptials! (File AP Photo)
No honeymoon just yet for newly wed royal couple
Gallery
Jury president Cate Blanchett speaks to the audience during the closing ceremony of the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. | AP
Pictures from the Cannes closing ceremony: Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda wins the Palme d'Or
ROYAL LOVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gazed into each other's eyes and pledged their lifelong love on Saturday as they married in front of hundreds of royals, celebrities and friends at St. George's Chapel and millions of TV viewers around the world.
IN PHOTOS: 20 beautiful moments from Prince Harry and Meghan's Markle Royal Wedding