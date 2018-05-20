Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Unmindful of controversies, Deepesh T continues his quest 

Director Deepesh T, whose two movies were screened at the fest,  believes in crafting light-hearted and fresh subjects

Published: 20th May 2018

Director Deepesh at the main venue of the International Children’s Film Festival of Kerala in Thiruvananthapuram | B P Deepu

By Nandalal
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Fearless, determined, and dedicated are some of the adjectives that can be used to describe director Deepesh T.  The controversy over his movie Pithavum Puthranum (2014), which is yet to see daylight after being denied censor certificate, did nothing to hinder his spirits. 

Not a quitter, Deepesh has only come back stronger withback-to-back critically-acclaimed movies which went on to fetch numerous awards. The ongoing  International Children’s Film Festival of Kerala (ICFFK) saw not one, but two movies of Deepesh being screened. While Swanam told the emotional story of a visually-challenged boy who motivates his lazy classmate to work hard and succeed in life, the second one Ankuram discussed the theme of virtues and vices. It brings to fore the concept of righteous living.

The winner of the Best Director Award in 2007 for his short film Typewriter, Deepesh had won critical acclaim for his debut movie Nakharam as well. “There was a taxing time when Pithavum Puthranum was not allowed for public exhibition. The reason stated by the CBFC was that the subject was likely to hurt the religious sentiments of the Christian community. But in my movie, there is nothing that could hurt Christianity as such. Through Ankuram and Swanam, I want to let out a message that I would come back strong with movies that are fresh and lighted-hearted,  aimed especially at kids,” says Deepesh T. Both the movies had won one or more state awards.

Swanam, which has already been screened in 28 international film festivals, won two state awards in 2017, one for the Best Children’s Movie and the second for Best Child Actor for Abhinand.”  The role was very challenging but Deepesh sir was very supportive and thanks to him I could give my best,” says Abhinand, one of the lead protagonists of the movie Swanam. Ankuram fetched a state award in the year 2014. The main protagonist of the movie Manu, played by Advaith Sajith, won the Kerala State Award for Best Child Artist. 

Deepesh had excellently captured the beauty of nature in both the movies. Anguram discusses relevant things in a very sensitive manner as it tries to delve into the concepts of virtues and sins. It conveys the message that righteousness will survive even death. Interestingly, a cat played a  major part in the movie.

Deepesh, who is awaiting the Censor Board clearance for his next feature film with Sunny Wayne, feels all the kids in his movies are special and have put up a great performance.  “The child artists in my movies are exceptionally good. They have surprised me with their skills and are at par with any lead actor. I feel they are already  stars,” says Deepesh.

