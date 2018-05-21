Authorities warn fishers to stay home

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:The Thiruvananthapuram district administration has instructed fishermen not to venture into the neighbourhood of the Lakshadweep islands in view of a low pressure formation over the Arabian Sea.

Fishermen from the district have been asked not to undertake fishing activity in the neighbourhood of the archipelago and to the west of it due to the inclement weather. The warning will have validity for the next 24 hours, the administration said in a bulletin. The warning was issued on the basis of a Central Government weather advisory on Sunday, warning fishermen not to venture into the central part of the south Arabia Sea from May 21 through May 23 and over west-central and adjoining southwest Arabia sea during May 23 to May 26.

According to the advisory, the low pressure phenomenon, formed in the wake of the Sagar cyclone, was expected to strengthen by Sunday night and progress towards south Oman, north Yemen coasts in the days ahead. The advisory noted that as the system was expected to move away from the Indian coast, no adverse weather was expected along the west coast of the country. But the sea would remain rough between May 21 and May 26, the advisory said.

“However, with the formation of the depression, squally winds (of) speeds reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph would commence over central parts of the south Arabian Sea from May 21 and over west-central Arabia Sea from May 23. The wind speeds would gradually increase over these regions with the increase in intensity of the system during May 22 to May 26,” the advisory said.On Saturday, the India Meteorological Department had issued an advisory to five states including Kerala over the Sagar cyclone, which, incidentally, has been named by India.