By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:Indian music and fusion dance performance organised by the Bharat Bhavan in association with the Delhi-based International Performing Centre was presented in the city on Sunday.

The highlights of the dance and musical evening was the Hindustani musical performance by vocalist Manasi Prasad and kathak by Rohini Pratap. A Keralanatanam-Kalarippayattu fusion presented by Bharathakshetra enthralled the audience.

The dance and musical eve was inaugurated by A Sampath MP. Bharat Bhavan member-secretary Pramod Payyannur, Prof Aliyar, Dr Omanakutty, Uma Tapasyananda and IPAF director Shyam Pande spoke.