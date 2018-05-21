Kerala Health Minister KK Shylaja orders probe into flawed blood test at Medical College Hospital

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Health Minister K K Shylaja has ordered an inquiry into the incident in which a laboratory operated by the Kerala Health Research and Welfare Society at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital allegedly provided a flawed blood test result.

While directing the Kerala Health Research and Welfare Society director to inquire about the flawed blood test incident and to submit a report, the Health Minister also said the complaints regarding qualification of staff being appointed at the Advanced Clinical and Research Lab will also be inquired.

“It is expected the operation of a lab will have to be carried out with utmost alertness and quality as the result provided by them is very much connected to a patient’s well-being. Thus, such incident like the one that happened at the Advanced Clinical and Research Lab at the Medical College Hospital is unacceptable,” said Shylaja.