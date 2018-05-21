Kerala: Soccer-loving city kids learn to bend it the Dutch style

Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

It seems football fever in the city has doubled as Marco Vis, the Dutch football player and head coach of Dutch Football Association for Den Haag area, visited the Sports Hub Academy.

Published: 21st May 2018

Dutch coach Marco Vis gives tips to kids at the Greenfield Stadium on Sunday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It seems football fever in the city has doubled as Marco Vis, the Dutch football player and head coach of Dutch Football Association for Den Haag area, visited the Sports Hub Academy at Greenfield Stadium the other day and gave training to the football students and coaches of the Academy.

The children of the academy were very excited as he gave special training on Dutch football techniques and they were also curious to learn the new styles. Marco will be present at the Sports Hub Academy in the two-day football training session. On the first day, the sessions were from 7 am to 9 am and 4 pm to 6 pm and the next day it will be from 7 am to 9.30 am and 3 pm to 6 pm. During these two days, he will also give tips to the coaches on new techniques that can be followed. Marco was impressed with the international standard facilities of the Sports Hub and he opined, “The children of Kerala are lucky to get coaching in such a beautiful stadium.”

Marco visited the Sports Hub as part of the sports icon visit of the academy. Sports hub academy is giving coaching in nine sports and around 1,000 children are practising in the academy. The Dutch footballer has represented the Dutch football clubs like TONEGIDO, VCS, HMSH, GRAAF WILLEM II VAC and VUC and now he is training students in these clubs. He will also give coaching for the summer camps conducted by Dutch Football Association.

