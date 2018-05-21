Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Parassala to turn hi-tech through smart classrooms, says Speaker

Students can gain fresh knowledge in a changing world only if they are exposed to new educational methods, Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan said on Sunday.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:Students can gain fresh knowledge in a changing world only if they are exposed to new educational methods, Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan said on Sunday.
Such a transformation is essential in a world where knowledge gets renewed on a daily basis,  the Speaker said, inaugurating a function organised to felicitate students in the Parassala assembly constituency who scored high in the SSLC, Plus Two exams and in higher education.

The event was organised as part of ‘Suryakanti,’ a comprehensive education programme implemented in the Parassala constituency.Parassala MLA C K Hareendran said developmental activities to the tune of `22 crore were undertaken in general education in the constituency. He said Parassala would soon be transformed into a ‘hi-tech constituency’ by upgrading classrooms of Classes VIII to XII in all schools into smart classrooms. 

Director of Public Instruction K V Mohan Kumar, State Institute of Languages director V Karthikeyan Nair, poet Madhusoodanan Nair, writer Vellayani Arjunan, K S V Venugopan Nair, Bishops Vincent Samuel and Dharmaraj Rasalam and Thiruvananthapuram Bible Faith Mission Archbishop Moses Swamidas spoke.

