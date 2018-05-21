Steps to conserve whale shark along Kerala Laakshadweep waters

By Express News Service

TIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Wildlife Trust of India, along with the Cochin Shipyard, is taking steps to conserve the whale shark along Kerala Laakshadweep waters. Catch statistics and anecdotal reports suggest that population of whale sharks is declining. Unregulated and unsustainable fishing practices to meet international trade demands for shark fins, liver oil, skin and meat, accidental entanglement in fishing nets, collision with boats as well as extensive coastal pollution have been attributed as major threats to the survival of this species.

In its first phase, WTI and Cochin Shipyard Ltd conservation initiative aims to increase awareness levels among coastal communities and marine fishers along the coast of Kerala through a full-fledged campaign.

The aim is to sensitise at least 50 per cent of the coastal community on the need to save the whale shark and inculcate a sense of pride in its existence in their fishing zones.

The project will work with coastal district administrations, encouraging them to adopt the whale shark as their mascot. As the campaign comes to a close, fishing communities are expected to voluntarily release whale sharks that have been accidentally trapped in their nets.As part of the campaign, an inflated balloon of a whale shark will put on display at Vizhinjam on Wednesday and later on at Poonthura.