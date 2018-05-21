Thiruvananthapuram: Power supply to be disrupted today in Manacaud and Kachani

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Power outage will be felt in the regions falling under the electrical sections in Manacaud and Kachani, the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEBL) has informed. The regions which lie within the limits of the transformer at Valiyaveedu in the Manacaud section limits will face power disruption on Tuesday.

The power supply will be affected in these areas from 9am to 2 pm. The regions falling under the transformer at Nettayam in the Kachani electrical section limits are also set to face power disruption.

The power supply will be hit on Tuesday from 9am to 3pm.