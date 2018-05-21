Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: Power supply to be disrupted today in Manacaud and Kachani

The regions which lie within the limits of the transformer at Valiyaveedu in the Manacaud section limits will face power disruption on Tuesday.

Published: 21st May 2018 10:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2018 02:11 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:   Power outage will be felt in the regions falling under the electrical sections in Manacaud and Kachani, the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEBL) has informed. The regions which lie within the limits of the transformer at Valiyaveedu in the Manacaud section limits will face power disruption on Tuesday.

The power supply will be affected in these areas from 9am to 2 pm. The regions falling under the transformer at Nettayam in the Kachani electrical section limits are also set to face power disruption.
 The power supply will be hit on Tuesday from 9am to 3pm. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
 Power outage KSEBL Manacaud Kachani

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Kanyakumari’s Malayali diaspora in a quandary

Kerala: Adivasi Maha Sabha to march on Saturday demanding probe into land encroachments

PM Modi creating unrest in nation, says Congress leader AK Antony

IPL2018
Videos
Director Terry Gilliam poses for photographers during a photo call for the film 'The Man Who Killed Don Quixote' at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. | Associated Press
Haunted by Don Quixote for 25 years, Terry Gilliam finally gets his epic out
Indian badminton player H S Prannoy (FILE | PTI)
China launches satellite to explore dark side of the moon
Gallery
Ed Sheeran and Kendrick Lamar topped the 2018 Billboard Music Awards with six wins each. Here are some of the best moments from the night. (IN PICTURE: Camila Cabello, center, performs a medley at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena o
The 2018 Billboard Music Awards in pictures
Terry Gilliam, the eccentric fillmmaker who made films like 'Brazil' and 'Time Bandits' would have never thought making a film on Cervantes' novel 'Don Quixote' will be a treat for irony. (AP)
After 'getting lost in La Mancha' for 25 years, Terry Gilliam's Don Quixote finally sees the light