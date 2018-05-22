Beat reopening blues

Aiswarya N By

Express News Service

TIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The city is gripped by a rare frenzy, the likes of which happen at the threshold of the start of the next academic year. The market is abuzz with all the paraphernalia that one may need to usher in the school reopening with elan. The major markets, as well as the tiny shops, brim with a plethora of merchandise. Vendors have ensured that this year too, the children will have a gala time shopping by bringing in an array of goods to attract the young crowd. Every other article, ranging from sharpeners to bags, have received a fresh spin, luring in hordes of children to the markets. City Express takes a look at the vibrant range of things up for sale at the school market

Bidding goodbye to summer vacations may not be a great idea for most students, but the mesmerising collections of school items hitting the market can definitely cheer them up. To brighten the mood of school-going children, the students market, under the Secretariat Staff Co-operative Society, has come up with attractive school bags, boxes and umbrellas. The market, which will run till June 14, provides almost 10 to 20 per cent discount for all products.

Ranging from Rs 250 to Rs 2,000, school bags in many colours and designs are in demand. Cartoon characters still remain the favourite. The majority of the bags are lightweight, a major relief and convenience for students. Besides, bags with rain covers are also in demand, eyeing protection from the heavy rain that will lash soon.

While Scooby Day still remains the favourite brand of many, makers have come up with innovative ideas like 3D bags. It comes with free sharpeners, bottles and boxes. It is barely a month since the movie ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ has hit the screens and the hype created by the movie has reflected in the school bag industry too, with bags with Avenger prints selling like hotcakes.Books are also in demand. With 80-pages notebooks priced Rs 9 to record books priced at Rs 35, books too witness a great sale. During the times of branded notebooks, low price books are also finding a clientele.

As for pencil-pen boxes, the latest in the market are those fitted with LED lights. With distinct colours and characters printed on it, the boxes are attracting kids in hordes. With little games filling up the front sides, the boxes are now a plaything too. The prices range from Rs 15 to Rs 230, while the rates of pencil pouches lie between Rs 10 to Rs 230.

Another item that ups the fashion game is umbrella. Besides single fold, two, three and five-fold umbrellas, the students are now drawn towards the current trending water-spraying umbrellas. Barbie, Dora, Ben-10 and Spiderman umbrellas also see a brisk sale. They are priced between

Rs 130 to Rs 800, depending on the model.

Plastic on its way out

A major trend of the season has to be how steel bottles and tiffin boxes have totally replaced plastic ones. Other than high-quality plastics like ‘Tupperware’, no others plastic items have takers. “I really appreciate the move. I am a regular customer of the students market”, said a parent, Suma S, a resident of Nedumangad. She adds that the prices are affordable and the collections are good. Uniforms, both ready-made and running material, are available at discounted rates here. The price range from Rs 170 to Rs 360. The market also sells leather belts, book covers, files and name slips.