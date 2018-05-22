Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram's 200-year-old 'military' mosque offers 'green' iftar

Sharing border with a Hindu shrine, the Palayam Juma Masjid offered Muslim members of the royal army a place to offer their prayers and 'eidgah' near their cantonment in the capital city.

Published: 22nd May 2018 02:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2018 02:46 PM   |  A+A-

In this 14 July 2015 photo, the Palayam Juma Masjid is seen in Thiruvananthapuram. (EPS | B P Deepu)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: When this mosque was constructed for the soldiers of the erstwhile princely state of Travancore over two centuries ago, it was a tiny thatched roof structure sans domes and minarets.

Sharing border with a Hindu shrine, it offered Muslim members of the royal army a place to offer their prayers and 'eidgah' near their cantonment in the capital city.

When it had metamorphosed into the present magnificent structure over decades, the 'Juma Masjid' at Palayam here now woos even non-Muslims with its unique iftar feast and secular gatherings during the month of Ramadan.

Cutting across religious barriers, local people including officials of the nearby state Secretariat, drivers, traders, travellers and passers by, throng the centuries-old mosque during evenings of the holy month.

Complete adherence to green protocol and distribution of "oushadha kanji, a unique medicinal porridge prepared and served in an eco-friendly manner, make the iftar of this "pattalappalli" unique.

The Palayam Juma Masjid was once known as 'pattalappalli' (military mosque) in local parlance as it was made for the Travancore Army.

According to the mosque's management, over 900-1200 people including non-muslims relish this delicious and nutritious 'kanji' every day of the holy month.

The Palayam Juma masjid was built for the Muslim members of the
Travancore army after a temple, dedicated to Lord Ganapathy, was
built nearby for Hindu soldiers. (EPS)

Located in the heart of the city, the masjid also offers special facility for women for 'namaz' (prayers) and breaking the fast in its premises.

Quoting records, Moulavi V P Suhaib, Palayam imam, said the masjid was constructed in 1813 and the practice of social iftar could be dated back at least to a century.

"The present masjid was just a thatched-roof building when it was constructed in 1813 AD. It was reconstructed and developed into the present structure in 1960s," he told PTI.

For the past several decades, the Palayam Masjid has been a landmark pilgrim centre of Muslim fraternity here and a perfect example of secularism as it has a Hindu shrine on one side and a Christian church on the other side of the road.

The imam said the masjid opens its portals cutting across religion to taste it's delicious 'nombukanji' during Ramadan month.

"We serve at least 1,200 plates of kanji every day. Besides rice and ghee, over 20 ingredients including dates, pepper, cardamom, cinnamon, cloves, turmeric, fenugreek, coriander, garlic, fennel, cumin, pineapple, tomato and so on make this delicacy a healthy diet," he said.

A seasoned cook prepares the kanji in wood fire kilns in eco-friendly utensils in the mosque premises.

Later, it is served in steel bowls and plates at the attached community hall in the evening.

After breaking the fast using dates and fruits followed by a customary namaz, the devotees are served with the medicinal kanji either with Tapioca (Cassava) or green gram.

"We adhere to the green protocol completely during iftar. We don't use any kind of plastic articles while preparing and serving the kanji. We avoid plastic completely and use steel utensils only," he noted.

The iftar kanji won't be given even to those who come with plastic carry bags or utensils to collect it to take home, he added.

According to historians, the Travancore royals, who ruled the princely state of Travancore (present Kerala), had aided in the construction of the mosque for their army men.

The masjid was built for the Muslim members of the army after a temple, dedicated to Lord Ganapathy, was built nearby for Hindu soldiers.

Palayam, where the mosque and the temple are located adjacent to each other, had got it's name due to the presence of the camp of royal army there.

'Palayam' means army cantonment in local parlance.

The juma masjid also had the 'khabar' (grave) of eminent Indian-English writer Kamala Das who had embraced Islam and accepted the name Surayyiah in the later years of her life.

She, who died in 2009, was buried at the shady 'khabaristan', the burial ground, behind the masjid.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Fasting Festival Thiruvananthapuram Ramadan Ramzan Travancore Palayam Palayam Juma Masjid Communal harmony nombukanji eidgah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Kanyakumari’s Malayali diaspora in a quandary

Kerala: Adivasi Maha Sabha to march on Saturday demanding probe into land encroachments

PM Modi creating unrest in nation, says Congress leader AK Antony

IPL2018
Videos
Priyanka Chopra at Cox Bazaar, Bangladesh. | Instagram
World needs to take care of Rohingyas, says Priyanka Chopra
Barack and Michelle Obama sign deal with Netflix 
Gallery
Owing to the Anti-Sterlite campaigners' call for a massive protest against the operations of copper smelter here, several hundreds of protesters rallied to the collectorate campus in Thoothukudi on Tuesday, 22 May 2018. (EPS)
Thoothukudi Sterlite protest turns violent: Five dead, 20 injured as police open fire
Bill Gold, the veteran illustrator had a hand in more than 2,000 posters, including those for Casablanca, Dial M for Murder, and Dirty Harry.
From Casablanca to J Edgar - 16 Iconic posters designed by late illustrator Bill Gold