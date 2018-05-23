Breaking the fast with homemade Iftar kits

Aathira Haridas By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:Before the crack of dawn, Sheeba R, like other faithful around the world in this holy month of Ramadan, has her Suhoor. At the call of the muezzin from the nearby mosque, she offers her prayer and begins her fast. But her home is also a melting pot of flavours, there is the clattering of dishes, frenzied activities in the kitchen, the air is heavy with a heavenly odour as a smorgasbord of dishes get readied. The dishes will soon be shuffled into Iftar trays, the likes of which a few home chefs have brought to the market this Ramadan season.

At sundown, even as the many streets in the city break into a frenzy with Iftar delights, Sheeba's home too offers a grand Iftar spread in her Iftar kit. Apart from traditional dishes, Sheeba has brought to the fray an eclectic set of Ramadan dishes, replete with the best-loved dishes from the Middle East. The iconic Ramadan dish 'Haleem', a stew which is a glorious rich concoction of grains and meat; 'Talbina', a meal fused with the goodness of barley, honey and dry fruits; the Palestinian delight 'Knafeh', a syrup-soaked cheese dessert which has caught the fancy of the city residents of late; Turkish favourite 'Baklava', a sweet pastry; and the Egyptian semolina and honey dessert 'Basboussa' are all dished out by this city-based home chef who goes by the label

'La-Fleur Delicieux'. So you have the rich milk pudding Mahalabia, a Middle Eastern dessert, sitting cheek by jowl with the other festive delights in her Iftar kit.

The home chefs in the city have put together a grand array of dishes in their Iftar kits. “A lot many people in the city have to break the fast away from their home. So I thought of readying up these kits whereby they can tuck into homely meals,” says Sheeba.

“The kits are so crafted that they are complete, healthy and nutrient-rich,” she adds.

Replete with two kinds of snacks and fresh fruits, three varieties of dry fruits, a main meal (Orotti) with an accompanying Chicken curry, an Arabic dessert (Mahalabia), Thari Kanji and fresh juice, the meal in her Iftar kit is rich and wholesome enough to break the fast. The exotic Ramadan dishes 'Haleem', 'Talbina', Knafeh, and other Middle Eastern fares, although not part of the Iftar kit, will be made as per order, she says. “The kit can be customised and I intend to add many other traditional dishes in the coming days,” says Sheeba.

While Sheeba dazzles with her exotic culinary fare, well-known culinary expert Nasya Aysha has brought in authentic Malabari cuisine in her Iftar kit. Nasya who started dishing out Iftar kits last Ramadan says that she is set to launch her Iftar kit this week. “Last year, it was just done as a trial, but soon there was a huge demand for these kits. Since all these dishes are homemade, they are healthy and I ensure that it is filling enough for those who break their fast,” says Nasya of Nachu's Kitchen. A complete kit will include Pathiri and Chappati, one curry, grilled chicken, Tharikanji, cut-fruits, dates, and two snacks which can either be Athisayapathiri, Chattipathiri, Unnakkaya, Kaipola or Chemmen Pathiri. Middle Eastern bread pudding Aleesa or Harees is another of her highlight. “One of the perks of opting kits from home chefs is that the food will be healthy. I try to ensure that instead of deep-fried snacks, steamed ones are included,” says Nasya.