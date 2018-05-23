MCH patient died due to CVD not Nipah

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:Brushing aside reports that a Tamil Nadu native, who had undergone treatment at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital, had died due to Nipah virus, the hospital authorities on Tuesday said that the patient was admitted with cardiovascular diseases (CVD) and had developed multiple organ dysfunction syndrome, which further lead to his death.

“Sreekanth, 39, from Kanyakumari died not due to fever. He was admitted on May 17 due to the suspected case of CVD. Later we found that he had multiple organ dysfunction syndrome, which further led to his death,” said M S Sharmad, MCH superintendent. He added that the patient was treated by doctors from cardiology, medicine and haematology departments.

Shamsad alleged that some were trying to spread rumours through social media in order to trigger panic among people and appealed to the public to pay no heed to such false campaigns.