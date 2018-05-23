Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Medical camp organised

The State Election Commission has organised a medical camp for its employees and public. The camp was organised under the aegis of Welfare Club.

Published: 23rd May 2018 11:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2018 01:38 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:The State Election Commission has organised a medical camp for its employees and public. The camp was organised under the aegis of Welfare Club. State Election Commissioner V Bhaskaran inaugurated the camp. A team headed by Dr. Swapna, the district program manager of Arogya Keralam Mission, led the camp.

Medicines were distributed to the patients free of cost. The health camp tested the thyroid, liver function, lipid profile, kidney function, blood sugar and pressure of those who arrived for the camp. A team of doctors and technicians from the Eye Hospital were also part of the camp and examined the patients.

