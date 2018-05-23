Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

T’Puram Medical College Hospital  gets ready to handle Nipah cases  

There is no need to panic as no case of Nipah virus infection has been reported from the southern parts of the state. MCH has decided to set up isolation wards.

Published: 23rd May 2018 01:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2018 01:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:With the northern districts of the state falling under the grip of Nipah virus infection, the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital has geared up itself to meet any emergency situation. Briefing about the preparedness, MCH superintendent M S Sharmad said that a high-level meeting will be convened on Wednesday to assess the current situation as well as to strengthen the preventive measures.

“There is no need to panic as no case of Nipah virus infection has been reported from the southern parts of the state. If an emergency situation arises, we are fully prepared to handle it,” said Sharmad.According to him, in addition to ensuring protective gears to the nursing staff, MCH has also decided to set up isolation wards for treating suspected cases.

“If we are met with a suspected case of Nipah, the person c will first be accommodated in the pay ward, then the samples will be sent for examination. If tested positive the patient will be shifted to the isolation ward. If negative, the patient will be put in general ward,” Sharmad said.    

Patient seeks treatment at MCH out of doubt

T’Puram:  Responding to reports that the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital (MCH) had admitted a person with Nipah virus infection, the hospital authorities said it was only out of doubt that the person who is studying in Thiruvananthapuram had sought treatment. According to the hospital authorities, the patient neither has fever nor has shown any symptoms of Nipah and said that there is no reason to panic.  “The patient is a Malappuram native and had approached the Thiruvananthapuram MCH out of doubt that he might have caught Nipah virus after he visited his friend, who had succumbed to the virus at Kozhikode. As we were not taking any chances we had admitted him to an isolation ward and had put him under observation,” said M S Sharmad, MCH superintendent. The nursing staff has also been asked to adhere to preventive measures, including wearing protective gear.

The disease could spread through the fluids of bats and pigs.

