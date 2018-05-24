Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

'Ananthavismayam' fair kicks off today at Kanakakunnu Palace

The festival organised as part of the second anniversary celebrations of the LDF Government will have the participation of over 200 government departments.

Published: 24th May 2018 01:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2018 02:50 AM   |  A+A-

Organisers busy arranging jackfruits on the eve of the mega exhibition | Express

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A mega exhibition-cum-sales fair titled ‘Ananthavismayam’ will get under way at the Kanakakunnu Palace here on Thursday. The festival organised as part of the second anniversary celebrations of the LDF Government will have the participation of over 200 government departments.

Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran will open the fair at the Sooryakanti auditorium at 5 pm. K Muraleedharan MLA will preside over the function and Mayor V K Prasanth will deliver the keynote address. District panchayat president V K Madhu will welcome the gathering. There will be 153 stalls at the mela, including a student market. Cafe Kudumbashree will run a food festival which includes cuisines from 14 districts. There will food stalls by the Prisons and the Forest Department as well.  

Other attractions include an exhibition showcasing the history of the Police Department and the force’s weaponry. There will also be demonstrations by different security forces.  A fusion concert by Sreeranjini Kodampally and Ralfin Stephen will be held at 6 p.m. Cultural programmes and seminars will be held in the afternoon on all days until May 30. The Health Department will run a speciality medical camp where free counselling and medicine will be provided. The Scheduled Tribes Welfare Department will organise a camp on tribal medicine.

Herbal steam bath

Tribal healer Appukuttan Kani and team will introduce herbal healing methods to the visitors. His famous treatment method called ‘aavikkuli’, a kind of steam bath will be available. ‘Aavikkuli’ is claimed to be a cure for jaundice, asthma, allergy and joint pain. About 64 herbal medicines are used for the bath. However, medicines and duration of the bath will vary according to the ailment. This is also said to be a good fat burner. 

Jackfruit food court

Savour about 17 jackfruit delicacies at the mela. Fresh preparations, including different snack varieties, will be sold under the auspices of Vanasree - the Kudumbashree unit of Karakkankode tribal settlement at Tholicode. Vanasree has 19 members, all trained by the Integrated Tribal Development Project in the manufacture of value-added food products. Halwa, payasam, mixture and pickles made of jackfruit will also be offered.

Fusion music

How about western musical instruments accompanying a Carnatic vocal performance? Sounds curious? Welcome to the Sooryakanti Auditorium on Thursday where you can enjoy one. Vocalist Sreeranjini Kodampally’s performance will be accompanied by Ralfin Stephen’s western orchestra. Keyboard, guitar and drums will replace mrudangam, ghadam, tambura and violin.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ananthavismayam Kanakakunnu Palace

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka
Sterlite Protest: Police firing kills one more in Thoothukudi's Anna Nagar
Gallery
Thousands of supporters gathered out side Vidhana Soudha complex, where H D Kumaraswamy was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday (Express Photo)
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka
Thoothukudi continues to boil over as police, anti-Sterlite protestors clashed at different places in the city. One person was killed in today's police firing taking the death toll to 12, while the Superintendent of Police P Mahendran was also injured in the stone throwing that happened at Anna Nagar during his patrol. (EPS | V Karthikalagu)
IN PICTURES | Sterlite Protest intensifies as mob, police clash in Thoothukudi for second day