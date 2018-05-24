Council for skill devpt policies

By Express News Service

TIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The government has decided to set up a state-level council chaired by the Chief Minister to frame policies for skill development. The council will have eight ministers, including the Labour Minister, Chief Secretary and two industry representatives. The Cabinet on Wednesday cleared the recommendations by Kerala Academy of Skill Excellence for unifying skill development activities in the state.

Other decisions

● Pay revision for employees of Travancore Sugars and Chemicals, Tiruvalla.

● D7.62 crore to be sanctioned to provide land and house to 74 fishermen families who lost their houses following Cyclone Ockhi.

● Pay revision for employees of LBS Centre and lBS Engineering College.

● 10 new forest stations to come up in the state. 99 posts to be created for the same.

● The new stations would be at Punnala, Ezhamkulam (Punalur Division), Kadamanpara (Thenmala Division), Kumbhavurutty (Achan Kovil), Kakkayam, Peruvannamuzhi (Kozhikode), Pulpally, Vythiri, Mundakkai (Wayanad South) and Narikkadav (Aaralam Wildlife Division).