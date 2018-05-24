Deep impact

Vrnda A and Nandita Narayanan By

TIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Owing to its expressive nature, art, which often invites multiple interpretations from the viewer, is a compelling tool for speaking out on issues. From violent parental behaviour towards children to lack of meaningful human relationships, many social glitches exist around us primarily due to the negligence surrounding the change in India’s socio-cultural structure. Five local artists—who are a part of the Teach Art community comprising of 120 individuals who wish to spread awareness through art—attempt to address several such concerns prevalent in our community through sculptures and paintings at an upcoming exhibition in Durbar Hall, Kochi.

The show, titled Kazhchayum Chintayum, curated by artist KK Chandrababu, also features four other craftsmen like Thomas Kursingal, Manoj MP, Renjithlal, and Sunny Paul. The idea behind this three-day showcase is to also shed light on environmental degradation which often leads to man-made disasters.

“I want to convey how ruthlessly we are corroding our ecosystem with the use of plastics even though it is prohibited. It is our responsibility to promote environmental sustainability,” says Sunny, a Ministry of Culture Junior Fellowship award-winner. Using materials like cement and M-seal, this 45-year-old sculptor intends to portray plastic abuse by depicting a man engulfed in roots, deteriorated by plastic, and another piece showcasing how plants are unable to grow in a land completely corroded by non-biodegradeable waste.

Adding to the theme, Thrippunithura-based artist, Renjithlal, tries to address man-made disasters. He explains that, the air we breathe, the water we drink, and the bio-diversity that coexists with us are all part of the environment that sustains us. Disaster occurs when human greed—usually in the form of economic development—outweighs resource availability. Through one of his acrylic canvas paintings, he illustrates a chameleon trying to find its habitat but can’t find any due to rapid landscape destruction in the name of progress. From May 25-27.