Min against destroying bat habitats

By Express News Service

TIRUVANANTHAPURAM : With fruit bats suspected to be the natural host of Nipah virus, Health Minister K K Shylaja has appealed to the public to abstain from destroying the bat habitats. While saying there was no need to consider bats as threats, the minister further said one should refrain from sharing misinformation about the virus. “The Cabinet meeting which was convened on Wednesday has expressed satisfaction over the intervention and preventive measures taken so far.

The government has ensured every possible means to contain the virus and this initiative is ably supported by the National Centre for Disease Control and the Central Government,” said Shylaja. The minister also said that to discuss the outbreak of the virus and future course of action an all-party meeting will be convened at Kozhikode at 2 pm on Friday. The meeting to be attended by ministers Shylaja, T P Ramakrishnan and A K Saseendran will also have the presence of MPs, MLAs, local body representatives, representatives of various political parties and others. It will be followed by a meeting of panchayat presidents.