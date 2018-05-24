Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Min against destroying bat habitats

With fruit bats suspected to be the natural host of Nipah virus, Health Minister K K Shylaja has appealed to the public to abstain from destroying the bat habitats. While saying there was no need to c

Published: 24th May 2018 01:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2018 01:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TIRUVANANTHAPURAM : With fruit bats suspected to be the natural host of Nipah virus, Health Minister K K Shylaja has appealed to the public to abstain from destroying the bat habitats. While saying there was no need to consider bats as threats, the minister further said one should refrain from sharing misinformation about the virus. “The Cabinet meeting which was convened on Wednesday has expressed satisfaction over the intervention and preventive measures taken so far. 

The government has ensured every possible means to contain the virus and this initiative is ably supported by the National Centre for Disease Control and the Central Government,” said Shylaja.  The minister also said that to discuss the outbreak of the virus and future course of action an all-party meeting will be convened at Kozhikode at 2 pm on Friday. The meeting to be attended by ministers Shylaja, T P Ramakrishnan and A K Saseendran will also have the presence of MPs, MLAs, local body representatives, representatives of various political parties and others. It will be followed by a meeting of panchayat presidents.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka
Sterlite Protest: Police firing kills one more in Thoothukudi's Anna Nagar
Gallery
Thousands of supporters gathered out side Vidhana Soudha complex, where H D Kumaraswamy was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday (Express Photo)
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka
Thoothukudi continues to boil over as police, anti-Sterlite protestors clashed at different places in the city. One person was killed in today's police firing taking the death toll to 12, while the Superintendent of Police P Mahendran was also injured in the stone throwing that happened at Anna Nagar during his patrol. (EPS | V Karthikalagu)
IN PICTURES | Sterlite Protest intensifies as mob, police clash in Thoothukudi for second day