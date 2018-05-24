Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Nipah virus: Lini took nursing care to new level, says Kerala Health Minister

Offering tributes to Lini, minister Shylaja said the health sector is indebted to her and her service will forever be remembered

Published: 24th May 2018 01:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2018 02:55 AM

Nurse Lini died battling the Nipah virus. (File Express Photo by TP Sooraj)

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  A pall of gloom hung heavily in the air at the Nishagandhi Auditorium here on Wednesday when mourners from all walks of life descended there to  pay rich tributes to Lini Sajeesh, a nursing staff of Perambra Taluk Hospital who lost her life to the deadly Nipah virus. As the ministers, bureaucrats, nursing staff and common people assembled and observed a candlelight vigil at the state capital’s landmark venue,  there could not have been a better tribute to the young healthcare professional who sacrificed herself at the altar of duty. 

Addressing the gathering, Health Minister K K Shylaja said the realisation Lini had lost her life responding to the call of duty is indeed tragic.  Through her actions, Lini raised the standards of nursing care to hitherto unseen levels and the state’s health sector will forever be grateful to her, the minister said.
“She had provided nursing care, giving scant regard to the perilous situation she had to deal with. The health sector is indebted to her and her name, service and valour will always be remembered,” said Shylaja. 

According to the minister, the state’s health sector is blessed with a committed workforce which includes nursing staff, cleaners, field workers and others. They are rendering selfless service without bothering about the dangers involved. Nonetheless, the Health Department is committed to protecting them and will ensure  the staff are not exposed to life-threatening infections, she said. 

Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac said Lini had astonished everyone with her dedication. “It has to be noted  Malayali nurses are rendering their services world over. This shows their operational excellence. For the Malayali nursing community, Lini has set  new benchmarks,” said Isaac. Saluting the memory of Lini, Labour Minister T P Ramakrishnan said she took care of the virus-infected patient without worrying about the chances of picking up the infection herself. Hers is a life worthy of emulation, he said, disclosing the government will give due consideration to those working in the healthcare sector. The meet was attended by Mayor V K Prasanth, district panchayat president V K Madhu, Health Secretary Rajeev Sadanandan and others.

