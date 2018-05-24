Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Panel for reducing milk producers’ unions

AN expert committee appointed by the government to study dairy cooperatives in the state has recommended reducing the number of regional milk producers’ unions from three to two.

Published: 24th May 2018 01:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2018 01:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TIRUVANANTHAPURAM :AN expert committee appointed by the government to study dairy cooperatives in the state has recommended reducing the number of regional milk producers’ unions from three to two. The committee headed by retired IAS officer Lida Jacob, in an interim report, has recommended merging the Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi unions while retaining the Malabar union. 

The report, on the other hand, favours retaining the three-tier system in the dairy sector composed of primary cooperatives, regional milk producer unions and, at the top, the Kerala Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (KCMMF - Milma). The interim report contains 25 recommendations, including a proposal to entrust the appointments to the regional unions with the PSC. 

According to Lida Jacob, the three unions together handled only 12 lakh litres a day, a substantially small volume when compared to other states. ‘’So do we need such a big system?’’ she said, on the recommendation to reduce the number of regional unions to two. Forests and Dairy Development Minister K Raju, who accepted the report from the committee on Wednesday, said the government would examine the report and implement the recommendations that are viable. 

The committee has also recommended the introduction of a common cadre for appointments to the posts of assistant managers and above in the federation and regional unions to bring in professionalism.Other recommendations include periodical performance and technical audits in the federation and unions and a comprehensive assessment of their finances in the past five years. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka
Sterlite Protest: Police firing kills one more in Thoothukudi's Anna Nagar
Gallery
Thousands of supporters gathered out side Vidhana Soudha complex, where H D Kumaraswamy was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday (Express Photo)
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka
Thoothukudi continues to boil over as police, anti-Sterlite protestors clashed at different places in the city. One person was killed in today's police firing taking the death toll to 12, while the Superintendent of Police P Mahendran was also injured in the stone throwing that happened at Anna Nagar during his patrol. (EPS | V Karthikalagu)
IN PICTURES | Sterlite Protest intensifies as mob, police clash in Thoothukudi for second day