Pray, do not prey on women!

Day after day, the number of rapes are on the rise. Fear seems to be the constant companion of women wherever they go

Published: 24th May 2018 10:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2018 04:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Salabha Krishnan H
Express News Service

TIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Day after day, the number of rapes are on the rise. Fear seems to be the constant companion of women wherever they go. A chill goes down their spine each time they pass through dark alleys. Even young girls are not safe any more. When they venture out, the words of caution of their parents ring in their ears. It is sad that women are preyed upon. Their bodies and the clothes they wear invite unwanted stares. They are not safe anywhere. 

Women on the streets after office hours are always seen as those with easy virtue. The lustful gaze of men and their molesting arms have made the lives of women a veritable hell. Many innocent lives were sacrificed on the altar of lust. Why are women always at the receiving end? One fails to think that women, too, are human beings and deserve respect. They are not objects to satisfy the whims and fancies of men. 
Thanks to centuries-old religious and social prejudices, women are branded weak and stupid and fit for only the hearth. These barbaric mindset need to change.

Seldom does one realise that women have immense potential and they form the bedrock of the family. Be it the role of a wife or a mother, if a woman is industrious, diligent, proactive and virtuous, the family will prosper. Without realising that women bring forth life into this world, they are considered inauspicious and female infanticide still continues in many parts of the country. It is heartening that the government is taking steps to remove gender bias. A case in point is the amendment in the Hindu succession act, which says that both the son and the daughter are equally entitled to their father’s property. 

People should know that in Vedic times, women enjoyed respect and social status. Girls should be taught to be proud of their bodies and boldly say no to any form of exploitation. They should also be taught that the sole aim of a woman should not be to serve man as a docile, submissive wife. One should also realise that equal rights for men and women and protection for women from all sorts of harassment are necessary for a healthy, prosperous society. Salabha Krishnan H is a Class VI student of Arya Central School, Pattom

